GConnect Logitech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GConnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. It will remain open till 28th March 2024. The company has fixed the GConnect Logitech IPO price band at ₹40 apiece. The fixed price issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform and the company aims to raise ₹5.60 crore from this fixed price offer. meanwhile, on the GConnect Logitech IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today. As per the GConnect Logitech IPO subscription status, the book build issue has received strong subscriptions from primary market investors.

Important GConnect Logitech IPO details

1] GConnect Logitech IPO GMP: Shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market, which means GConnect Logitech IPO GMP today is zero, say stock market observers.

2] GConnect Logitech IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the IPO at ₹40 per share.

3] GConnect Logitech IPO date: The fixed price issue has opened today and it will remain open till 28t5h March 2024.

4] GConnect Logitech IPO subscription status: By 11:45 AM on day one of bidding, the fixed price issue has been booked 0.73 times as the public issue has received 10,26,000 applications against 1,401,000 fresh offers.

5] GConnect Logitech IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹5.60 crore from this fixed price issue.

6] GConnect Logitech IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 3,000 company shares.

7] GConnect Logitech IPO allotment date: Share allocation is most likely on 1st April 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.

8] GConnect Logitech IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed as the official registrar of the fixed price issue.

9] GConnect Logitech IPO listing: The fixed price issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.

10 GConnect Logitech IPO listing date: The BSE SME IPO will list on 3rd April 2024.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!