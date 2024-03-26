GConnect Logitech IPO opens today: GMP, price, subscription status, other details of BSE SME IPO in 10 points
GConnect Logitech IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the IPO at ₹40 per share
GConnect Logitech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GConnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. It will remain open till 28th March 2024. The company has fixed the GConnect Logitech IPO price band at ₹40 apiece. The fixed price issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform and the company aims to raise ₹5.60 crore from this fixed price offer. meanwhile, on the GConnect Logitech IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today. As per the GConnect Logitech IPO subscription status, the book build issue has received strong subscriptions from primary market investors.
