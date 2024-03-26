Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  GConnect Logitech IPO opens today: GMP, price, subscription status, other details of BSE SME IPO in 10 points

GConnect Logitech IPO opens today: GMP, price, subscription status, other details of BSE SME IPO in 10 points

Asit Manohar

  • GConnect Logitech IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the IPO at 40 per share

GConnect Logitech IPO subscription status: By 11:45 AM on day one of bidding, the fixed price issue has been booked 0.73 times as the public issue has received 10,26,000 applications against 1,401,000 fresh offers.

GConnect Logitech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GConnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. It will remain open till 28th March 2024. The company has fixed the GConnect Logitech IPO price band at 40 apiece. The fixed price issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform and the company aims to raise 5.60 crore from this fixed price offer. meanwhile, on the GConnect Logitech IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today. As per the GConnect Logitech IPO subscription status, the book build issue has received strong subscriptions from primary market investors.

Important GConnect Logitech IPO details

1] GConnect Logitech IPO GMP: Shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market, which means GConnect Logitech IPO GMP today is zero, say stock market observers.

2] GConnect Logitech IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the IPO at 40 per share.

3] GConnect Logitech IPO date: The fixed price issue has opened today and it will remain open till 28t5h March 2024.

4] GConnect Logitech IPO subscription status: By 11:45 AM on day one of bidding, the fixed price issue has been booked 0.73 times as the public issue has received 10,26,000 applications against 1,401,000 fresh offers.

5] GConnect Logitech IPO size: The company aims to raise 5.60 crore from this fixed price issue.

6] GConnect Logitech IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 3,000 company shares.

7] GConnect Logitech IPO allotment date: Share allocation is most likely on 1st April 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.

8] GConnect Logitech IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed as the official registrar of the fixed price issue.

9] GConnect Logitech IPO listing: The fixed price issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.

10 GConnect Logitech IPO listing date: The BSE SME IPO will list on 3rd April 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.