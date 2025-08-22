Gem Aromatics IPO allotment date in focus after strong subscription status. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP today: According to market observers, company shares are available at a premium of 30 in the grey market today

Gem Aromatics IPO subscription: In three days of bidding, the public issue was subscribed to around 30 times its offer.
Gem Aromatics IPO subscription: In three days of bidding, the public issue was subscribed to around 30 times its offer.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment: After the end of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Gem Aromatics Limited, focus has now shifted on the Gem Aromatics IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. According to Gem Aromatics' IPO subscription status, the public issue received a strong response from investors as it had subscribed around 30 times to its original offer. In the wake of the 'T+3" listing rule, the most likely Gem Aromatics IPO listing date is 26 August 2025.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP today

After a strong Gem Aromatics IPO subscription status, the grey market sentiment has improved. Today, the company shares are available at a premium of 30 in the grey market, which is 2 higher than yesterday's premium of 28. This means that Gem Aromatics IPO GMP today is 30. According to market observers, this rise can be attributed to the bull trend on Dalal Street and the strong Gem Aromatics IPO subscription status.

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment links

After the announcement of share allotment, a bidder can check their Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar, KFin Technologies Private Limited. For convenience, a bidder can log in using the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the KFin Tech website — ipostatus.kfintech.com.

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status check KFin Tech

1] Log in at the direct KFintech link — ipostatus.kfintech.com;

2] Then one needs to select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN; here we are taking PAN;

3] Click on the 'Submit' option.

Your Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or your cell phone screen.

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the Issue Type option;

3] Select 'Gem Aromatics Ltd' in the Issue Name;

4] Enter 'Application Number' or PAN card details;

5] Click on the BOX before 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status will appear on your desktop, laptop, or cell phone screen.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

