Gem Aromatics IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply as issue ends today?

Gem Aromatics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of essential oils and aroma chemicals manufacturer Gem Aromatics Ltd enters its third and the last day of bidding process today, 21 August 2025. Gem Aromatics IPO has been oversubscribed during the first two days, and today is the last day for investors to apply for the Gem Aromatics IPO. The trends for Gem Aromatics IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, also remains decent on the last day.

Gem Aromatics IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 19, and will close today, August 21, Thursday. Gem Aromatics IPO allotment date is likely August 22, and the IPO listing date is estimated to be August 26. Gem Aromatics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Gem Aromatics IPO price band is set at ₹309 to ₹325 per share. The IPO lot size is 46 shares, and minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,214. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹451.25 crore from the public issue, which is a combination of fresh issue of 53.84 lakh equity shares worth ₹175 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 85 lakh shares aggregating to ₹276.25 crore.

Here’s a look at Gem Aromatics IPO GMP, subscription status, review, and other key details:

Gem Aromatics IPO Subscription Status Gem Aromatics IPO has been subscribed 2.90 times in total so far as on August 20, as the issue received bids for 2.83 crore shares as against 97.82 lakh shares on the offer, NSE data showed.

The Retail Individual Investors category has been subscribed 3.19 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment has been booked 3.95 times so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.54 times subscription.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP Today Gem Aromatics IPO is showing a decent trend in the unlisted market, with a higher GMP today. According to market observers, Gem Aromatics IPO GMP today is ₹26 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Gem Aromatics shares are trading higher by ₹26 apiece than their issue price.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP today signals that the shares are available at ₹351 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 8% to the IPO price of ₹325 per share.

Gem Aromatics IPO Review Gem Aromatics Ltd is an established manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives in India. The company offers a diversified portfolio of products, ranging from the Mother Ingredients to various Value-Added Derivatives.

Most analysts have a positive outlook on Gem Aromatics IPO and recommend subscribing to the issue for a long-term on the back of fair valuation and the company’s strong leadership position.

“At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E of 31.8x to its FY25 earnings, with EV/EBITDA of 21.6x and market cap of ₹16,977 million post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a ‘Subscribe - Long Term’ rating to the IPO,” Anand Rathi said.

BP Equities believe that the company’s leadership position in the F&F market, product diversification, strengthened distribution network and margin-accretive expansion plans provide long-term growth visibility for the business.

“On the upper price band, the issue is valued at a P/E of 28.5x based on FY25 earnings, which seems fairly valued. We, thus, recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for this issue,” BP Equities said.

According to SBI Securities, Gem Aromatics’ business is working capital heavy due to extended receivable days on exports, higher inventory of mint due to limited procurement period, and higher SKUs to cater to client’s requirements.

“At the upper price band of ₹325, Gem Aromatics is valued at post issue capital FY25 PE of 31.8x which looks attractive than its peers. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue at the cut-off price for the long term,” SBI Securities said.

