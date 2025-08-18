Gem Aromatics IPO: Essential oil-maker raises ₹135 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Gem Aromatics IPO: Mumbai-based essential oil-making firm, Gem Aromatics, completed its anchor investor round on Monday, 18 August 2025. The company successfully raised ₹135.37 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Gem Aromatics allocated a total of 41,65,383 or more than 41 lakh equity shares with the face value of ₹2 apiece to the anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹325 per share, the company informed BSE through the filing.

Also Read | Hindustan Zinc shares to be in focus on Tuesday on THIS capex update

Out of the total anchor allocation for the public issue, none of the equity shares were allocated to any mutual funds through any schemes.

Citigroup Global, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Nippon India, SageOne, Nuvama, and Niveshaay Sambhav Fund were among the top investors who invested in the company's anchor round ahead of the IPO.

Nippon India at 22.16%, SageOne at 11.08%, and Nuvama at 7.39%, were the top allocations of the anchor book round of the Gem Aromatics IPO on Monday, 18 August 2025.

Gem Aromatics IPO latest GMP As of Monday, 18 August 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Gem Aromatics IPO stood at ₹28 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹325, the shares of the company are expected to be listed at ₹353 apiece, marking a premium of 8.62%, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is the investors' willingness to pay more for a primary issue in the stock market. The GMP history shows that the GMP dropped to its current levels of ₹28 per share on Monday, compared to its ₹35 per share level on Sunday, 17 August 2025.

Gem Aromatics IPO details Gem Aromatics is offering a book-built issue of a combination of fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹175 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 85 lakh equity shares by the promoter and investor selling stakeholders.

The IPO is set to open for public bidding on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, 21 August 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹309 to ₹325 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares per lot.

The company aims to repay or prepay certain loans up to ₹140 crore, and the rest of the funds raised from the IPO will be used for general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd is the book runner for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the offer.

Read stories by Anubhav Mukherjee