Gem Aromatics IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal modest share debut on Dalal Street today

Gem Aromatics is set to make its debut on the Indian stock market today, after its IPO received a stellar response from investors during the bidding period held between August 19 and August 21.

The ₹451 crore initial public offering received bids for 29.59 crore shares against the total offer of 97.19 lakh shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 30.45 times by the end of Day 3, according to exchange data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category saw strong interest, with its portion subscribed 53 times, while the non-institutional investors’ quota was subscribed 45 times. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 10.49 times.

The company proposes to use the proceeds from the issue for the prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, Krystal Ingredients Private Limited, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Analysts expect a modest listing Mr. Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, said the ₹451.25 crore IPO of Gem Aromatics, comprising a fresh equity issue of ₹175 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹276.25 crore, closed with strong investor appetite, being subscribed 30.5 times overall. He noted that Qualified Institutional Buyers led the demand with a 53.8× subscription, followed by NIIs at 46×, while retail participation remained healthy at over 10×.

According to Dasani, “This level of oversubscription indicates broad-based investor conviction in the company’s fundamentals, though the grey market premium has remained measured at around 7–9 percent, pointing to potential listing gains in the same range.”

He highlighted that the company, a long-established player in aroma chemicals and essential oils, reported steady performance in FY25, with revenue growth of 11 percent and a 7 percent rise in net profit. “Its diversified product portfolio and focus on R&D,” Dasani said, “have positioned it competitively in a niche but growing global specialty chemicals segment.”

“The grey market’s tempered premium,” he added, “signals that investors are aligning expectations with fundamentals rather than speculation.” While the IPO may appear attractive for short-term participants eyeing listing gains, Dasani concluded that longer-term investors will need to track the company’s ability to broaden its customer base and maintain margin discipline before committing larger allocations.

About Gem Aromatics Gem Aromatics is a manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives in India, with a track record of over two decades.

The company offers a broad product mix, spanning from foundational ingredients to high-value derivatives, catering to various sectors including oral care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, wellness, pain relief, and personal care.

As outlined in its RHP (Red Herring Prospectus), it holds a strong market position in the essential oil segment, producing a wide range of derivatives sourced from mint, clove, eucalyptus, and other essential oils. Key product categories within this segment include mint oil, clove oil, eucalyptus oil, and orange oil.

In FY2025, the company reported being among the top buyers of piperita oil and a leading processor by volume of several essential oil-based compounds such as DMO, clove oil, eugenol, and eucalyptus oil. Its domestic market share in DMO and eugenol stood at approximately 12% and 65%, respectively, by volume during the same period, as per the RHP.

