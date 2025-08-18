Gem Aromatics IPO opens on 19 August: GMP, price band, key dates among 10 top things to know

Gem Aromatics IPO opens for subscription tomorrow, 19 August, 2025. Before the issue opens, here are the GMP, price band, key dates, and other top things investors must know before investing.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published18 Aug 2025, 02:59 PM IST
1. Gem Aromatics IPO: key dates and allotment details

The Gem Aromatics IPO will be up for subscriptions on August 19, 2025, and end on August 21, 2025. The allotment for Gem Aromatics' IPO is planned to be concluded on August 22, 2025.

2. Gem Aromatics IPO Size

Gem Aromatics' IPO is a book-built issue of 451.25 crores. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares totaling 175.00 crores and an offer to sell 0.85 crore shares totaling 276.25 crores.

3. Gem Aromatics IPO; price band

Gem Aromatics' IPO price range, or price band, is set at 309.00 to 325.00 per share.

4. Gem Aromatics IPO Lot size and investment details

The lot size for an application is 46. Considering the lot size and price band, the minimum investment for retail is 14,214 (46 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (644 shares) worth 209,300, while for big NII it is 67 lots (3,082 shares) worth 10,01,650.

5. Gem Aromatics IPO listing details

The Gem Aromatics IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with an anticipated listing date of August 26, 2025.

 

6. About Gem Aromatics IPO

Gem Aromatics Limited, founded in October 1997, manufactures specialty ingredients such as essential oils, aroma compounds, and value-added derivatives in India with over two decades of experience. The company offers a wide range of products, including Mother Ingredients and Value-Added Derivatives.

7. Gem Aromatics IPO registrar and lead managers

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the issue's registrar.

8. Gem Aromatics IPO promoters

The promoters of Gem Aromatics y are Vipul Parekh, Kaksha Vipul Parekh, Yash Vipul Parekh, and Parekh Family Trust.

9. Gem Aromatics IPO Financials

Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s revenue increased by 11%, and profit after tax (net profit) increased by 7% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

10. Gem Aromatics IPO: GMP

On August 18, Gem Aromatics IPO GMP (Grey Market premium) stood at +31. This means that Gem Aromatics shares are selling in the grey market at an 31 premium over the issue price of 325.

Investors anticipate Gem Aromatics shares to be listed at a premium of 9.54%, or 31, above the upper range of the offering price ( 325).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

