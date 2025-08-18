Gem Aromatics IPO opens on 19 August: GMP, price band, key dates among 10 top things to know

Gem Aromatics IPO opens for subscription tomorrow, 19 August, 2025. Before the issue opens, here are the GMP, price band, key dates, and other top things investors must know before investing.

1. Gem Aromatics IPO: key dates and allotment details The Gem Aromatics IPO will be up for subscriptions on August 19, 2025, and end on August 21, 2025. The allotment for Gem Aromatics' IPO is planned to be concluded on August 22, 2025.

2. Gem Aromatics IPO Size Gem Aromatics' IPO is a book-built issue of ₹451.25 crores. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares totaling ₹175.00 crores and an offer to sell 0.85 crore shares totaling ₹276.25 crores.

3. Gem Aromatics IPO; price band Gem Aromatics' IPO price range, or price band, is set at ₹309.00 to ₹325.00 per share.

4. Gem Aromatics IPO Lot size and investment details The lot size for an application is 46. Considering the lot size and price band, the minimum investment for retail is ₹14,214 (46 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (644 shares) worth ₹209,300, while for big NII it is 67 lots (3,082 shares) worth ₹10,01,650.

5. Gem Aromatics IPO listing details The Gem Aromatics IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with an anticipated listing date of August 26, 2025.

6. About Gem Aromatics IPO Gem Aromatics Limited, founded in October 1997, manufactures specialty ingredients such as essential oils, aroma compounds, and value-added derivatives in India with over two decades of experience. The company offers a wide range of products, including Mother Ingredients and Value-Added Derivatives.

7. Gem Aromatics IPO registrar and lead managers Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the issue's registrar.

8. Gem Aromatics IPO promoters The promoters of Gem Aromatics y are Vipul Parekh, Kaksha Vipul Parekh, Yash Vipul Parekh, and Parekh Family Trust.

9. Gem Aromatics IPO Financials Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s revenue increased by 11%, and profit after tax (net profit) increased by 7% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

10. Gem Aromatics IPO: GMP On August 18, Gem Aromatics IPO GMP (Grey Market premium) stood at +31. This means that Gem Aromatics shares are selling in the grey market at an ₹31 premium over the issue price of ₹325.

Investors anticipate Gem Aromatics shares to be listed at a premium of 9.54%, or ₹31, above the upper range of the offering price ( ₹325).