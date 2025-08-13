Gem Aromatics IPO price band fixed at ₹309-325 per share. Check GMP, key dates and other details

Gem Aromatics IPO price band: The price band for the initial public offering (IPO) of Gem Aromatics, which is set to open next week, has been fixed at ₹309 to ₹325 per share.

The mainboard public offer is set to open for subscription on August 19 and close on August 21. The allotment date for Gem Aromatics IPO has been set as August 22, with the listing of shares likely to take place on August 26 on the BSE and NSE.

Gem Aromatics IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of ₹175 crore and an offer for sale of ₹276 crore, aggregating to ₹451 crore.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh share sale for prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, Krystal Ingredients Private Limited, and for general corporate purposes.

About Gem Aromatics The company is a manufacturer of speciality ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals and value-added derivatives in India with a track record of over two decades.

The company offer 70 products across our four product categories, namely, (i) mint and mint derivatives; (ii) clove and clove derivatives; (iii) phenol; and (iv) other synthetic and natural ingredients. It is also among the leading suppliers in many of the product lines that it operates in, according to the company's red herring prospectus.

The company has established long-standing relationships with several domestic and global corporate customers, including Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Dabur India Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, SH Kelkar and Company Limited, Rossari Biotech Limited, Symrise Private Limited, dōTERRA, Ventos So Brasil Eireli, and Anhui Hautian Spices Co. Ltd., as well as with several domestic and international merchant traders.

In Fiscal 2025, it supplied products to 225 customers within India and to 44 customers across 18 foreign countries, covering geographies such as the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP As of Wednesday, Gem Aromatics IPO GMP (grey market premium) was nil. This means that shares of Gem Aromatics are trading at par to the upper end of the IPO price in the grey market.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.