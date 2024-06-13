GEM Enviro IPO price band set at ₹71 - 75 per share; SME IPO to open on June 19
GEM Enviro IPO price band is set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. At the upper end of the price band, GEM Enviro Management IPO size is ₹44.93 crore.
GEM Enviro IPO: GEM Enviro Management Ltd, a waste management company, plans to go public with the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹44.93 crore. GEM Enviro IPO is an SME IPO and is set to hit the street on June 19.
