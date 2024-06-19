GEM Enviro Management IPO subscribed 5.86 times so far on Day 1; check GMP and other details
By 14:45 on the first day of bidding, GEM Enviro Management's IPO was subscribed 5.86 times, with investors bidding for 2.31 crore shares compared to the 39.55 lakh on offer led by retail investors.
The initial public offering (IPO) of GEM Enviro Management witnessed robust demand from investors. The issue was fully subscribed and exceeded expectations on its first day of bidding, June 19, 2024.
