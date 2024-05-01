General Atlantic-backed TBO Tek IPO opens next week. GMP, price, size, review, other details of upcoming IPO
TBO Tek IPO will open on 8th May 2024 and it will remain open till 10th May 2024
TBO Tek IPO: The initial public offering of TBO Tek Ltd is going to hit the Indian primary market on 8th May 2024 and it will remain open till 10th May 2024 from Wednesday to Friday next week. The online travel distribution company is yet to declare the TBO Tek IPO price band. The online travel distribution company, which has investments from global growth equity investor General Atlantic, has proposed to list its shares on BSE and NSE. The upcoming IPO will be a mix of both fresh shares and OFS. However, the size of the public offer can't ascertained till the price band is announced. However, the company aims to raise ₹400 crore from the issuance of fresh shares.
