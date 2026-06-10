Genxai Analytics IPO allotment date likely today: Check steps to track status and latest GMP

Genxai Analytics IPO allotment: Following a strong demand for Genxai Analytics' initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has now shifted to its allotment status, slated to be released today, 10 June. The SME IPO was open for public bidding from 5-9 June.
It closed on Tuesday with a solid 16.99 times bids. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed the most at 30.92 times, followed by the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota at 17.58 times. Lastly, the retail segment received 12.59 times bids.
Investors who applied for the offer can check the status of their application by visiting the website of its registrar, Bigshare Services, or the website of the exchange where the shares will list, which is the NSE SME in this instance.
The ₹55 crore SME IPO was entirely a fresh issue of shares, meaning all proceeds will be received by the company.
The company plans to use these funds to meet capital expenditure needs to develop new products, repay certain borrowings by the company, fund working capital needs and general corporate purposes.
Genxai Analytics IPO price band was set at ₹110 to ₹116 per share. Investors could apply for the offer in lots of 800 shares, with retail investors required to bid for at least two lots.
Choice Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the offer.
The grey market premium (GMP) for Genxai Analytics IPO is decent, signalling traction for its shares in the unofficial market. Genxai Analytics IPO GMP today is ₹5, meaning that shares of Genxai Analytics are trading at ₹121 in the grey market.
At the prevailing GMP, Genxai Analytics IPO listing could occur at a 4.31% premium over the IPO price of ₹116.
Genxai Analytics is a technology-driven provider of enterprise performance and analytics solutions that enable organisations to streamline workflows, improve system performance, and enhance operational efficiency.
It integrates data and processes across finance, sales, operations, customer management, and human resources into unified systems, enabling teams to work with a single source of information and make operational decisions more efficiently.
To support these outcomes, the company offers a suite of AI-enabled workflow and analytics tools, including AI-assisted recommendation and content-generation solutions. These tools are designed to integrate with existing IT infrastructure to automate workflows and support data-driven decision-making.
Its service offerings span enterprise planning, data engineering, analytics, application development, and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led solutions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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