Genxai Analytics IPO Day 3: GMP signals 5% listing gains; check subscription status and other details

Genxai Analytics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Genxai Analytics, which is slated to close for bidding today, 9 June, has garnered a strong response from investors so far. The offer opened for subscription on 5 June. Investors have till 5 pm today to bid for the SME IPO.

Genxai Analytics IPO, worth ₹55 crore, is entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares. The company has set a price band of ₹110 to ₹116 per share for the initial share sale. Investors can apply for the SME IPO in lots of 800 shares. A retail investor needs to apply for at least two lots of the IPO, resulting in a payout of ₹2,78,400 at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to use the funds raised for funding working capital needs of the company, repayment of certain borrowings, capital expenditure to meet development expenses of new products and general corporate purposes.

In the offer, 50% is earmarked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII) and the remaining 35% for retail investors.

The allotment for Genxai Analytics IPO will be finalised on 10 June, with the listing of shares slated for 12 June on NSE SME.

Genxai Analytics IPO subscription As of the third day of the book-building process at 2.45 pm, Genxai Analytics IPO's subscription status stood at 7.89 times. The offer received bids for 2.52 crore shares as against 31.95 lakh shares on offer.

The NII portion was booked the most at 21.15 times, followed by the retail segment at 6.69 times and lastly the QIB quota garnered 1.45 times subscription so far.

Genxai Analytics IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Genxai Analytics IPO stood at ₹6 today. This means that shares of Genxai Analytics are trading ₹6 higher than the offer price in the unofficial market. At the prevailing GMP, Genxai Analytics IPO listing price could be ₹122, signalling a listing gain of 5.17%.

The highest GMP for the offer has been ₹15, and the lowest is ₹0.

About Genxai Analytics Genxai Analytics is a technology-driven provider of enterprise performance and analytics solutions that enable organisations to streamline workflows, improve system performance, and enhance operational efficiency.

It integrates data and processes across finance, sales, operations, customer management, and human resources into unified systems, enabling teams to work with a single source of information and make operational decisions more efficiently.

To support these outcomes, the company offers a suite of AI-enabled workflow and analytics tools, including AI-assisted recommendation and content-generation solutions. These tools are designed to integrate with existing IT infrastructure to automate workflows and support data-driven decision-making.

Its service offerings span enterprise planning, data engineering, analytics, application development, and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led solutions.