Geojit assigns ‘subscribe’ rating to the LIC IPO

Valuation-wise, too, the note is positive on the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, LIC is available at a P/EVPS (price to embedded value per share) of 1.1 times which is at a discount of 65% compared to the average valuation of private life insurance players. According to the note, the current valuation is attractive considering LIC’s strong market presence, improvement in profitability due to changes in surplus distribution norms and strong sector growth outlook. This is notwithstanding headwinds like declining market share, lower short-term persistency ratios and sub-par margins.