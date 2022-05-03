Geojit assigns ‘subscribe’ rating to the LIC IPO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LIC is the largest asset manager in India with an AUM of ₹36.8 trillion as of March 2021, which is three times higher than the total AUM of all private life insurers. It enjoys a strong market share of close to 62% based on total premium
NEW DELHI: Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 4 May. As part of the offer, the government will offload 3.5% stake in the country’s largest life insurer. At the upper end of the price band of ₹902-949 per share, the government is targeting to raise ₹21,000 crore.
The issue received a robust response from institutional investors, with ₹5,620 crore worth of shares reserved for anchor investors getting fully subscribed. Investors, including Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, were allocated shares of LIC before the sale opens to the public.
A recent note by Geojit Financial Services (Geojit) has recommended subscribing to the LIC IPO, on a short-to-medium term basis, which closes on 9 May.
The note highlights some of LIC’s key strengths.
The insurance behemoth is the largest asset manager in India with assets under management (AUM) of ₹36.8 trillion as of March 2021, which is three times higher than the total AUM of all private life insurers. It enjoys a strong market share of close to 62% based on total premium and around 61% based on new business premium as of FY22 (nine months).
Attractive valuation
Valuation-wise, too, the note is positive on the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, LIC is available at a P/EVPS (price to embedded value per share) of 1.1 times which is at a discount of 65% compared to the average valuation of private life insurance players. According to the note, the current valuation is attractive considering LIC’s strong market presence, improvement in profitability due to changes in surplus distribution norms and strong sector growth outlook. This is notwithstanding headwinds like declining market share, lower short-term persistency ratios and sub-par margins.
LIC has lower short-term persistency ratios (13th month-76.8%) compared to private sector peers. This indicates lower customer stickiness in the short-term. Also, due to higher mix of non-linked and participating policies, LIC’s margin of 9.9% was lower compared to 20-25% for private players in FY21.
However, the sector outlook is positive as per the note. Life insurance premium for the Indian market has grown at 11% CAGR from FY16 to FY21. This is on account of factors such as expansion in distribution network, introduction of different government schemes and financial inclusion drives. According to CRISIL Research, the total premium for life insurers is expected to grow at 14-15% and new business premium at 17-18% CAGR over the five-year period ending in FY26.