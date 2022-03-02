Geojit Financial services launches IPO application facility through WhatsApp

Geojit offers end-to-end support on WhatsApp to simplify the process of applying for IPOs for its customers. The key feature of the service is an embedded option called e-IPO which allows investors to navigate the IPO application process with ease and convenience. To be precise, Geojit’s customers can subscribe to any IPO through WhatsApp chat window without the need to open or log in to any other app, during the application process, the firm said.