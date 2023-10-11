Germany's Birkenstock set for US listing after $1.5 billion IPO
LVMH-backed Birkenstock was set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday after the German luxury sandal maker notched a valuation of $9.3 billion in its US IPO
LVMH-backed Birkenstock was set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after the German luxury sandal maker notched a valuation of $9.3 billion in its US initial public offering.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started