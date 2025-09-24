GK Energy IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

GK Energy IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of EPC services company GK Energy Ltd was subscribed by nearly 90 times amid strong demand. The focus now shifts towards GK Energy IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 24 September 2025.

The public issue was open from September 19 to 23, and the GK Energy IPO allotment date is expected to be today, September 24, while the IPO listing date is September 26. GK Energy shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

GK Energy IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 25, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check GK Energy IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the GK Energy IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the GK Energy IPO registrar.

In order to do GK Energy IPO allotment status check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here’s how to check GK Energy IPO allotment status online:

GK Energy IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘GK Energy Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your GK Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GK Energy IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘GK Energy Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your GK Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GK Energy IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘GK Energy Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your GK Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GK Energy IPO GMP Today GK Energy shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). GK Energy IPO GMP today is ₹31 per share. This means that in the grey market, GK Energy shares are trading higher by ₹31 than their issue price.

GK Energy IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹184 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 20% to the IPO price of ₹153 per share.

GK Energy IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Friday, September 19, to Tuesday, September 23. GK Energy IPO allotment date is likely today, September 24, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is September 26, Friday. GK Energy IPO shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

GK Energy IPO price band was ₹145 to ₹153 per share. The company raised ₹464.26 crore from the IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.61 crore equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh shares amounting to ₹64.26 crore.

GK Energy IPO was subscribed by 89.62 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Investors category was booked 20.79 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 122.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 186.29 times subscription.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the GK Energy IPO registrar.

