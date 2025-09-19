GK Energy IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

GK Energy IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of GK Energy Limited has hit the Indian primary market today, and the GK Energy IPO subscription will remain open until 23 September 2025. This means the GK Energy IPO date is from Friday to Tuesday. The company has fixed the GK Energy IPO price band at ₹145 to ₹153 per equity share. The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹464.26 crore, of which ₹400 crore is expected from fresh shares, while the remaining ₹64.26 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

Meanwhile, GK Energy's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹46 in the grey market today. This means GK Energy IPO GMP today is ₹46, which signals around a 29% listing gain for potential investors.

GK Energy IPO subscription status Bidding for the mainboard IPO will begin at 10:00 AM today. During the trading days available during the GK Energy IPO date, a bidder can apply for the IPO from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

GK Energy IPO details in 10 points 1] GK Energy IPO GMP today: Market observers say the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹46 in the grey market today.

2] GK Energy IPO price: The company's declared price band for this public issue is ₹145 to ₹153 per equity share.

3] GK Energy IPO date: The book build issue has opened today and will remain open until 23 September 2025.

4] GK Energy IPO size: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹464.26 crore, of which ₹400 crore is expected from fresh shares, while the remaining ₹64.26 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

5] GK Energy IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 98 company shares.

6] GK Energy IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 24 September 2025.

7] GK Energy IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] GK Energy IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Share listing can be expected on 26 September 2025.

9] GK Energy IPO lead manager: IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank Ltd have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

GK Energy IPO: Good or bad bet for investors? 10] GK Energy IPO review: Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Canara Bank Securities says, "The company has had a robust financial performance with revenue growing form 258 Cr to 1095 Cr from FY 23 to FY 25 with a CAGR of 96%, PAT has grown from 10 Cr in FY 23 to 133 Cr in FY25 with a CAGR of 264 %. The issue is fairly priced at 19 X PE and 12 XPB as compared to 28 X PE and 14 X PB average of listed players. The company is well poised for growth as it has become one of the key players in the solar EPC space. The company has also placed orders for solar rooftop EPC space. However, we have concerns with the negative cash flow from operations, which results from increasing receivables and competition in the space. The company is raising funds for working capital as operating cash generation remains inadequate, despite strong revenue growth and improved margins. We recommend SUBSCRIBING to the issue for long-term gains for investors with a high-risk appetite."

Advising investors to apply for the mainboard IPO, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, “The company is a growth-making company with a strong order book of over ₹1,000 crore. However, valuations are a little high, and this can be a major hurdle for the public issue in attracting investors. But, looking at the positive mood in the secondary market, we expect the initial offer to sail through and make a positive debut on Dalal Street.”