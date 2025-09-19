Subscribe

GK Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Issue opens today. GMP hints 24% listing pop. Check subscription status, review, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated19 Sep 2025, 09:59:12 AM IST
GK Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) for GK Energy, which specializes in solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, is set to take place from September 19 to 23. GK Energy IPO price band has been established at 145-153 per share.

GK Energy IPO GMP today is 36. This indicates GK Energy share price were trading at a premium of 36 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

The offering from the Pune-based company comprises a fresh issuance of shares valued at 400 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh equity shares, which amounts to 65 crore at the higher end, from selling shareholders.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to 322.5 crore, will be directed towards supporting the company’s long-term working capital needs, with the remainder allocated for general corporate uses.

As India’s leading provider of engineering, procurement, and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, the company delivers a comprehensive, single-source solution for farmers that covers survey, design, supply, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of solar pump systems.

IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank are acting as the book-running lead managers for this offering.

19 Sep 2025, 09:59:12 AM IST

GK Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Order book

As at August 15, 2025, the company had an Order Book of 10,289.64 million consisting of an SPPS Order Book of 10,088.81 million and orders for rooftop solar systems of 200.83 million.

19 Sep 2025, 09:35:21 AM IST

GK Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: IPO reservation

GK Energy IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

19 Sep 2025, 09:24:44 AM IST

GK Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Key dates

Tentatively, GK Energy IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, September 24, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, September 25, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. GK Energy share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, September 26.

19 Sep 2025, 09:07:47 AM IST

GK Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Anchor investor details

GK Energy announced on Thursday that it has raised more than 139 crore from anchor investors, just one day prior to the launch of its initial public offering.

Among the institutions involved in the anchor round were HSBC Mutual Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds, and Societe Generale, as indicated in a notice posted on the BSE website.

The company has issued 91.03 lakh equity shares to 13 funds at a price of 153 each, bringing the total transaction amount to 139.27 crore, it stated.

19 Sep 2025, 08:46:47 AM IST

GK Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Here's what GMP hints on the first bidding day

GK Energy IPO GMP today is 36. This indicates GK Energy share price were trading at a premium of 36 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of GK Energy share price was indicated at 189 apiece, which is 23.53% higher than the IPO price of 153.

Based on the grey market activities from the last five sessions, today the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to list strongly. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is 45, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

