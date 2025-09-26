GK Energy IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut of shares at a decent premium in stock market today

GK Energy IPO Listing: EPC services company GK Energy shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. GK Energy IPO listing date is today, 26 September 2025, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from September 19 to 23, and the IPO allotment date was September 24. GK Energy IPO listing date is September 26, Friday, and GK Energy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, September 26, 2025, the equity shares of GK ENERGY LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, September 26, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the GK Energy IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) remain strong. GK Energy IPO GMP today and experts signal that the shares may list with strong premium in the stock market today.

Here’s what GK Energy IPO GMP today ahead of listing indicates:

GK Energy IPO GMP Today GK Energy IPO GMP remains strong. GK Energy IPO GMP today is ₹18 per share. This means that in the grey market, GK Energy shares are trading higher by ₹18 than their issue price.

GK Energy IPO Listing Price GK Energy IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹171 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 12% to the IPO price of ₹153 per share.

Analysts also expect a decent listing of GK Energy shares on BSE and NSE today.

“GK Energy IPO is priced aggressively, with a post-issue P/E of 23.3 on FY25 earnings and a P/BV of 4.36, suggesting limited scope for short-term listing gains. While valuation is full, the structural demand for solar pump installations, government incentives, and GK Energy’s execution track record provide confidence for investors with a medium- to long-term horizon,” said Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS

For investors, the opportunity lies not in short-term momentum but in participation in a high-growth, policy-backed renewable energy infrastructure segment, where GK Energy’s leadership position and operational scale are likely to sustain earnings expansion over the next several years, he added.

GK Energy IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The company raised ₹464.26 crore from the IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.61 crore equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh shares amounting to ₹64.26 crore. GK Energy IPO price band was ₹145 to ₹153 per share.

The company raised ₹464.26 crore from the IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.61 crore equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh shares amounting to ₹64.26 crore. GK Energy IPO price band was ₹145 to ₹153 per share.

GK Energy IPO was subscribed by 89.62 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Investors category was booked 20.79 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 122.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 186.29 times subscription.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the GK Energy IPO registrar.