Gland Pharma IPO opens tomorrow: Key things to know before you subscribe

"Moreover, the company believes in utilizing internal cash for its working capital needs and future expansion plans which is clearly visible through its debt levels which are nil. Even before the IPO, Gland has sufficient cash on its books and post IPO, the management aims to look for inorganic growth opportunities to strengthen its vertical integration. From a valuation perspective too, on a P/E basis, Gland Pharma trades at a 30x multiple while its global peers such as Recipharm and Lonza trade much higher at 44x and 55x respectively. Due to the abundant positives and tailwinds from the pharma sector in general, we feel this IPO is a good bet and can be subscribed to for the long term."