Gland Pharma shares to get listed on BSE, NSE today

Gland Pharma shares debut on BSE and NSE today. The pharma company's initial public offer (IPO), which closed on November 11, was subscribed two times.

The company's ₹6,479.5-crore initial share-sale received bids for 6,21,55,670 shares as against 3,02,37,879 shares on offer, translating into 2.06 times subscription.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 6.40 times, non-institutional investors 51% and retail individual investors 24%.

The initial public offer was of a fresh issue of ₹1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 3,48,63,635 shares.

Price range for Gland Pharma's initial public offer (IPO) was fixed at ₹1,490-1,500 per share. Ahead of the IPO, Gland Pharma had raised ₹1,944 crore from anchor investors.

The Hyderabad-based company, backed by China's Fosun Pharma, develops, manufactures and markets complex injectables.

The proceeds from the fresh issue of shares will be utilised for working capital, capital expenditure and general corporate purposes, as per the draft papers.

Gland Pharma was founded by P V N Raju in 1978 and Fosun Pharma acquired 74% stake in the company in 2017.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Haitong Securities India Private and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) managed the offer.





