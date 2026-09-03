Glass Wall Systems IPO price band set at ₹172- ₹182 per share. Here's date, size & other key details

Glass Wall Systems has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Glass Wall Systems IPO price has been fixed at ₹172- ₹182 per share, with a face value of ₹2.

The Glass Wall Systems IPO is a book build issue consisting of fresh issue of ₹60 crores and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 367.89 crore equity shares.

The upcoming IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, 8 September and will close on Thursday, 10 September.

The IPO has reserved shares across investor categories, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) eligible for not more than 50% of the offer. Retail investors have been allocated not less than 35% of the offer, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) are entitled to not less than 15% of the offer.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure requirement for setting up of a glass processing unit (GPU Project) as part of planned backward integration of the company at its Vile Bhagad Facility and general corporate purposes.

The allotment of Glass Wall Systems IPO will be finalised on Friday, 11 September. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and the BSE.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. will act as the book running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the registrar.

About the company Established in 2010, Glass Wall Systems (India) Limited provides façade solutions and fenestration services across India and international markets, including the United States and Australia. With more than two decades of industry experience, the company had successfully executed over 150 projects as of March 31, 2025.

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Its clientele comprises real estate developers, contractors, hospitals, airport authorities and corporates, catering to commercial, residential and institutional developments. Some of its key projects in India include The Capital, Kohinoor Square, Bagmane Rio and Lodha World One. In overseas markets, the company has undertaken projects such as Jackson Avenue, 1400 South Wabash, Spark GTIC and Harper Court in the U.S., along with Project Dove in Australia.