The company has a ROCE of 46.7% which is better than its peers like Divis labs, at an upper price band of ₹720 company is priced at PE of 22.38 which is better than all the API manufacturing companies. Overall company's valuations are very attractive and we expect very good listing gains of around 25%-35%. We have a positive outlook on Glenmark Life science IPO, Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said.

