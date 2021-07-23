Glenmark Life Sciences Limited's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription next week on Tuesday i.e., July 27 and will be opened for bidding on July 29. The price band for the initial share sale is fixed at ₹695 to ₹720 per share. The expected date of listing on the stock exchanges is August 6.

Its IPO size has been reduced as it will now consist of a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 63 lakh shares by its promoter Glenmark Pharma. Reports suggest that the company aims to raise ₹1,515 crore through its share sale. Glenmark Pharma holds 100% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences.

As per market observers, Glenmark Life shares are available at a premium of ₹185 in the grey market today. The grey market is an unofficial platform, wherein trading starts after the announcement of IPO price band till the listing of IPO shares.

Goldman Sachs, Kotak Mahindra Capital, BoFa Securities, DAM Capital, BoB Caps and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue. The firm had gotten nod from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last month to float its IPO.

Not more than 50% of the offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and 15% for Non-Institutional Bidders and 35% for retail individual bidders.

Net proceeds from the issue is aimed to be utilized towards (i) Payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the Promoter for the spin-off of the API business from the Promoter into the Company pursuant to the Business Purchase Agreement dated October 9, 2018; (ii) Funding the capital expenditure requirements; and (iii) General corporate purposes.

Glenmark Life is a manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas. For the year ended March 31, Glenmark Life had revenues of ₹1,537 crore and net profit of ₹314 crore.

