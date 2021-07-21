Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Glenmark Life Science IPO price band set at 695-720 per share

The company will raise approximately 1513.60 crore at the upper band of the issue price. Photo: iStockphoto
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Glenmark Life Science IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 1060 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.30 million shares by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Mumbai: Glenmark Life Science Ltd has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at 695-720 per share.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 1060 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.30 million shares by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The company will raise approximately 1513.60 crore at the upper band of the issue price.

Earlier on Tuesday, its parent Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd announced in a notice to exchanges that Glenmark Life IPO will open on 27 July and close on 29 July.

Glenmark Life Sciences is in the business of manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Its portfolio comprises 120 products. Currently, Glenmark Pharma holds a 100% stake in the company.

The anchor investor bid will start on 26 July, and it may be listed on exchanges on 6 August.

Goldman Sachs, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Bofa Securities, DAM Capital, BoB Caps and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth 900 crore will be used for the payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the promoter for the spin-off of the API business. The remaining amount will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements.

