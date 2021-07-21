Glenmark Life Sciences IPO opens next week: Date, price, more details in 10 points2 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Glenmark Life IPO will open for subscription on July 27 and close on July 29
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, a manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on July 27, 2021. Its IPO size has been reduced as it will now consist of a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 63 lakh shares by its promoter Glenmark Pharma. Reports suggest that the company aims to raise ₹1,515 crore through its share sale.
Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, a manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on July 27, 2021. Its IPO size has been reduced as it will now consist of a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 63 lakh shares by its promoter Glenmark Pharma. Reports suggest that the company aims to raise ₹1,515 crore through its share sale.
Glenmark Life IPO details in 10 points:
Glenmark Life IPO details in 10 points:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!