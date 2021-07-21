Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Glenmark Life Sciences IPO opens next week: Date, price, more details in 10 points

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO opens next week: Date, price, more details in 10 points

Premium
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO to open on July 27
2 min read . 02:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Glenmark Life IPO will open for subscription on July 27 and close on July 29

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, a manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on July 27, 2021. Its IPO size has been reduced as it will now consist of a fresh issue of 1,060 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 63 lakh shares by its promoter Glenmark Pharma. Reports suggest that the company aims to raise 1,515 crore through its share sale.

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, a manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on July 27, 2021. Its IPO size has been reduced as it will now consist of a fresh issue of 1,060 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 63 lakh shares by its promoter Glenmark Pharma. Reports suggest that the company aims to raise 1,515 crore through its share sale.

Glenmark Life IPO details in 10 points:

Glenmark Life IPO details in 10 points:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

  • The IPO will open for subscription on July 27 and close on July 29
  • The price band of the offer has been fixed at 695 to 720 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 20 Equity Shares and in multiples of 20 Equity Shares thereafter.
  • The Offer consists of equity shares of face value of 2 each of Glenmark Life comprising a fresh issue of up 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,300,000 equity shares by its promoter, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
  • Not more than 50% of the offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
  • Further, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders
  • Net proceeds aimed to be utilized towards (i) Payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the Promoter for the spin-off of the API business from the Promoter into the Company pursuant to the Business Purchase Agreement dated October 9, 2018; (ii) Funding the capital expenditure requirements; and (iii) General corporate purposes.
  • Reports suggest that the company aims to raise 1,515 crore through its IPO.
  • Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited are the global co-ordinators and Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer. DAM Capital Advisors Limited (Formerly known as IDFC Securities Limited), BOB Capital Markets Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.
  • For the year ended March 31, Glenmark Life had revenues of 1,537 crore and net profit of 314 crore.
  • The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE and the expected date of its debut on August 6, 2021.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India slips further in EM league tables

Premium

The proof of drone liberalization will lie in their flying

Premium

Corona variants have markets on tenterhooks

Premium

Two out of three Indians had a brush with corona

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!