"Given its strong focus on R&D expansion plans, leadership in select high-value non-commoditized APIs in therapeutic areas, solid clientele and growth opportunities in CDMO services provide a strong outlook for the company. At the upper price band of Rs.720, GLSL is available at a P/E of 25x (diluted) which appears fairly priced. Considering its robust growth in financials, fall in D/E, rise in future capacity and future product portfolio, the stock can be considered on a long-term basis," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.