Global Health IPO opens tomorrow: 5 things to know

Grey Market, allotment and listing dates - The grey market premium (GMP) of Global Health IPO stands at ₹25 per share today, according to IPO Watch. This implies that the stock will likely be listed at ₹361, a premium of 7.44% over the IPO price. The company's shares will be allotted to successful bidders on 11 November, and the refund to unsuccessful bidders will be credited on 14 November. Shares will be credited to the demat account of the successful bidders by 15 November and the stock will debut on the bourses on 16 November.