Global IPO market eyes record first quarter even as SPACs falter

“Volatility will weigh on the IPO market to the extent that investors may become more selective about the offerings they participate in, whereas when U.S. indexes and tech stocks are booming, there’s a tendency for investors to be less selective," said James Palmer, the head of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America Corp. But, “the strength of the IPO market is demonstrated by the fact that the quality offerings that are coming to market hasn’t diminished in any way."