Global IPO market revival undermined by banking, recession risks

Global IPO market revival undermined by banking, recession risks4 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Troubles in the banking sector following the collapse of some mid-sized lenders in the US, and Credit Suisse Group AG’s travails, have added to uncertainty around the path of interest rates as the US Federal Reserve works to contain inflation while avoiding more distress
Banking turmoil and recession risks are spelling trouble for the global IPO market, keeping it mired in a slump even after investors started the year thinking that the worst of the stocks rout might be over.
