Global Ocean Logistics India IPO allotment in focus: Check steps to track status, latest GMP here

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO allotment: Following the closure of Global Ocean Logistics India's initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has shifted to its allotment. Global Ocean Logistics India IPO allotment date is today, December 22.

The offer closed for bidding on December 18, garnering 13.64 times bids. The retail portion was booked 11.90 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 29.47 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 4.77 times bids.

The ₹30.41 crore IPO, which opened on December 17, was entirely a fresh share sale of 0.39 crore shares, priced in the range of ₹74 to ₹78 apiece.

Since the IPO was entirely a fresh share sale, the company plans to use the proceeds for funding working capital needs of the company or meeting general corporate purposes.

The credit of shares to the allottees will take place on December 23 with the refund to non-allottees on the same day. Meanwhile, the listing is expected to take place on December 24 on BSE SME.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO allotment Investors can check the allotment for Global Ocean Logistics India IPO by visiting the website of the registrar, which is KFin Technologies, or the exchange – BSE SME in this case.

Steps to check Global Ocean Logistics India IPO allotment on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Global Ocean Logistics India

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Steps to check Global Ocean Logistics India IPO allotment at KFin Tech 1. Head to KFin Tech's IPO allotment page using this link: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

2. Select IPO from the dropdown: Global Ocean Logistics India

3. Pick either of the three options: Application Number/DEMAT/PAN

4. Enter the details related to the option selected

5. Hit Submit

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO GMP Global Ocean Logistics India IPO grey market premium (GMP) is nil. This means that shares of Global Ocean Logistics India IPO are trading at par with the issue price of ₹78 in the grey market.

At the current GMP, Global Ocean Logistics India IPO listing price could be ₹78, the same as IPO price, with no discount or premium for investors.