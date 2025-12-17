Global Ocean Logistics India IPO booked 40% in an hour of opening: Check price band, issue size, latest GMP

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) by Global Ocean Logistics India, a freight forwarding company with multi-modal logistics solutions, opened for bidding on Wednesday, December 17. The offer will close for bidding on Friday, December 19.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO was off to a decent start, garnering over 40% bids within an hour of opening.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO Subscription Status Global Ocean Logistics India IPO received bids for 10,00,000 shares as against 25,95,200 shares on offer, resulting in a 0.39 times subscription as of 11.20 am.

The retail portion of Global Ocean Logistics India IPO was subscribed 8%, while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 1.61 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment did not receive any bids so far.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Global Ocean Logistics India IPO was muted. According to market sources, Global Ocean Logistics India IPO GMP today is nil. This means that shares of the company are trading at par with the offer price.

Grey market premium signals investor willingness to pay over and above the offer price.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO Details The ₹30.41 crore SME IPO is entirely a fresh share sale of 0.39 crore. Global Ocean Logistics India IPO price band has been fixed at ₹74 to ₹78 per share.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the initial share sale for funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Investors can apply for Global Ocean Logistics India IPO in lots of 1600 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor is ₹2,49,600.00 as they need to apply for at least two lots of the IPO.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on December 22, with the listing of Global Ocean Logistics India shares likely on December 24.

Ahead of the offer launch, Global Ocean Logistics India raised ₹8.65 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

About Global Ocean Logistics India The company provides logistics services with diverse capabilities across multiple verticals, including: (i) shipping and coastal transportation, including ODC, (ii) road and rail transportation, (iii) air cargo, (iv) Container Freight Station solutions, (v) customs clearance, and other related services.

It also offers integrated logistics solutions, including project logistics and third-party logistics.

Operations are conducted through major Indian ports such as Nhava Sheva, Hazira, Tumb, Pune, Mundra, and Chennai, with pan-India coverage across more than 23 states and union territories. The company operates through a network of four marketing offices located in Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Pune, and Tuticorin.

The company primarily serves clients across 263 ports globally and handled approximately 30,520 shipments and 91,968 TEUs from Fiscal 2023 to the period ended September 30, 2025.