Global Surface IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:49 AM IST
- Global Surface's IPO subscribed over 12 times by the final day of the offer
Global Surfaces Ltd's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was subscribed 12.21 times on the final day of the offer on Wednesday. The offer received bids for 9.46 crore equity shares against 77.49 lakh shares on offer. The company set a price band of ₹133-140 a share.
