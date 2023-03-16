Global Surface IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details

As per market observers, Global Surfaces shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹18 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The finalisation of the basis of the share allotment is expected to take place on March 20, 2023. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

