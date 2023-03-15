Global Surfaces IPO fully subscribed, last day to bid today. Latest GMP2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:05 AM IST
- Global Surfaces' IPO subscribed 1.09 times by the second day of the offer
Global Surfaces Ltd's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was fully subscribed 1.09 times on the second day of the offer on Tuesday. The issue received bids for 84.23 lakh equity shares against 77.49 lakh shares on offer that will conclude on Wednesday, March 15. The company has set a price band of ₹133-140 a share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×