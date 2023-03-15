Global Surfaces IPO fully subscribed, last day to bid today. Latest GMP

“The company's operational revenue is primarily derived from export sales, with approximately 98% of revenues from operations coming from exports during the period ended September 30, 2022. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 21.97% for FY2022, but its top and bottom-line growth has been lackluster. The asking P/E at the upper band of the issue price, based on FY22 metrics, is around 16x after accounting for the fresh issue. Small issue size, however, can generate a fancy for its subscription," said Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.