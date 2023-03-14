Global Surfaces IPO: Latest GMP on day 2 of the issue. Check subscription status1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:03 AM IST
- Global Surfaces IPO received 42% subscription on Day 1 of the issue on Monday
The initial public offer (IPO) of Global Surfaces Ltd got subscribed 42 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday. Global Surfaces launched its issue for subscription on March 13 till Wednesday, March 15. The company has set a price band of ₹133-140 a share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to fetch ₹155 crore from the IPO.
