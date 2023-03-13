Global Surfaces IPO opens for subscription today. GMP, key details to know1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:11 AM IST
- Global Surfaces has set IPO price band at ₹133-140 per share
Global Surfaces Ltd, which is into processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Monday, March 13 till Wednesday, March 15. The company has set a price band of ₹133-140 a share.
