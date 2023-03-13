Global Surfaces IPO opens for subscription today. GMP, key details to know

“In terms of financial performance, the company reported total revenue of ₹198 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, reporting an after-tax net profit of ₹35 crore. For the six months period that ended September 30, 2022, the company has reported revenue of ₹99 crore and profit after tax of ₹13.6 crore. If we annualize FY23 earnings and consider post-IPO fully diluted paid-up equity capital, the asking price is at a P/E of around 21.84 considering the expected listing price of Rs.175 and EPS of Rs.8.01. If we consider FY22 earnings, the P/E stands at 16.64 considering the expected listing price of Rs. 175 and EPS of Rs.10.52," said Manish Khanna, Co-Founder at Unlisted Assets.

