Global Surfaces IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment

The finalisation of the basis of the share allotment of Global Surfaces Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has been done and now all eyes are on the company's shares listing that is expected to debut this week. The issue was subscribed 12.21 times by the final day of the offer on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The offer received bids for 9.46 crore equity shares against 77.49 lakh shares on offer. The company had set a price band of ₹133-140 a share.

