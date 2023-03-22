Global Surfaces IPO listing date fast approaching. What GMP signals?2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Global Surfaces IPO GMP today is ₹19 per equity share, say market observers
Global Surfaces IPO GMP: After finalisation of Global Surfaces share allotment process, Global Surfaces IPO listing date is fast approaching. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue worth ₹154.98 crore, Global Surfaces IPO listing date is most likely on 23rd March 2023. Meanwhile, ahead of Global Surfaces share price debut on Dalal Street, grey market has gone slightly bullish on the public issue.
