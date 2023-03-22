Global Surfaces IPO listing date fast approaching. What GMP signals?

But, stock market investors advised Global Surfaces IPO allottees to stick with the basics and keep faith on financials of the company instead of the grey market sentiments. They said that GMP is non-regulated and completely speculative figure, which has no connect with the balance sheet of the company. So, GMP can be artificial and hence one should not rely blindly on the GMP numbers. However, they agreed that US Fed official stance on interest rate hike may have impact on the share listing as it would be a fundamental development for the secondary markets across world.

