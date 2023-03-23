Global Surfaces IPO listing date today. Experts predict positive debut of shares

Global Surfaces IPO listing date today. Experts predict positive debut of shares2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 06:17 AM IST
Global Surfaces IPO GMP today is ₹19, which means grey market is expecting that Global Surfaces IPO listing price would be around ₹159 per equity share, say market observers
Global Surfaces shares are going to make its debut in secondary market today as Global Surfaces IPO listing date has been fixed on 23rd March 2023. As per the information available on BSE's official website — bseindia.com, effective from Thursday, March 23, 2023, the equity shares of Global Surfaces Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian bourses in the list of 'T' group of securities.
