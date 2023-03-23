Global Surfaces IPO listing date today. Experts predict positive debut of shares

Global Surfaces shares are going to make its debut in secondary market today as Global Surfaces IPO listing date has been fixed on 23rd March 2023. As per the information available on BSE's official website — bseindia.com, effective from Thursday, March 23, 2023, the equity shares of Global Surfaces Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian bourses in the list of 'T' group of securities.

According to stock market experts, Global Surfaces shares may have a positive debut on Dalal Street and allottees can get around 5 per cent premium on Global Surfaces IPO listing date. As per the market observers, Global Surfaces IPO GMP (grey market premium) is ₹19, which means grey market is also expecting positive debut of Global Surfaces share price today and expected premium would be around 13.5 per cent.

Expecting positive debut of Global Surfaces shares, Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "The Global Surfaces IPO received a great response from investors, and on its last day, it received 12.21 times its subscription. The public issue was subscribed 5.12 times in the retail category, 8.95 times in the QIB category, and 33.10 times in the NII category, but eventually, we have seen a decline in market sentiments, which might impact its listing. So, we can expect just some minor gain from its listing only if the market is favorable."

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "Global Surfaces RoE and RoCE have shown a declining trend since past years. The growth in earnings and EBITDA is also not encouraging or boost any confidence. The IPO is also aggressively priced. We expect the IPO may get listed at discount of around 3 to 5 per cent on listing day if the market trend is weak."

Global Surfaces IPO listing: What GMP signals?

According to market observers, Global Surfaces IPO GMP today is ₹19, which means grey market is expecting that Global Surfaces IPO listing price would be around ₹159 ( ₹140 + ₹19), which is around 13.50 per cent higher from Global Surfaces IPO price band of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share.

Asked about the Global Surfaces IPO listing price, Tradingo founder said that Global Surfaces share price may debut around ₹155 apiece levels in bulls case whereas in case of bear trend, the stock may open around ₹148 to ₹150 apiece levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.