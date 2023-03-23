Global Surfaces IPO listing date today. Experts predict positive debut of shares

Expecting positive debut of Global Surfaces shares, Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "The Global Surfaces IPO received a great response from investors, and on its last day, it received 12.21 times its subscription. The public issue was subscribed 5.12 times in the retail category, 8.95 times in the QIB category, and 33.10 times in the NII category, but eventually, we have seen a decline in market sentiments, which might impact its listing. So, we can expect just some minor gain from its listing only if the market is favorable."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}