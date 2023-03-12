Global Surfaces IPO opens tomorrow: GMP and other details. Apply or not?3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:15 AM IST
- Global Surfaces IPO: Considering the issue band price of ₹133-140, the expected listing price could be ₹185 (upper band price + GMP)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Surfaces Ltd will open for subscription on 13 March, and will close on 15 March. So, investors will have three days to apply for this IPO. The company has set a price band of ₹133-140 a share for its IPO and it aims to raise ₹155 crore from this offer.
