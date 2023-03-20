Global Surfaces Ltd's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was subscribed 12.21 times by the final day of the offer on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The offer received bids for 9.46 crore equity shares against 77.49 lakh shares on offer. The company set a price band of ₹133-140 a share.

The finalisation of the basis of the share allotment of Global Surfaces IPO is expected to take place on Monday March 20, 2023, and if allotted, the credit of the shares to the demat account will be done on March 22, 2023. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue therefore the status can be checked here or on the BSE website here.

As per market observers, Global Surfaces shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹12 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE this week on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Global Surfaces IPO comprised of fresh issuance of 85.20 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 25.5 lakh equity shares by promoters - Mayank Shah and Sweta Shah. Funds raised through fresh issuance will be used for setting up the company's proposed facility - Global Surfaces FZE - in Dubai.

Global Surfaces, which is into processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz, collected ₹46.49 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

Global Surfaces Limited is engaged in the business of processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz. The company has 2 manufacturing units in Rajasthan. Unistone Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.