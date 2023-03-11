2023 so far has seen a range of initial public offerings. The next week would see five companies coming up with their IPOs.

Global Surfaces

The initial public issue (IPO) of Global Surfaces is set to open on 13 March, 2023. The offer would close on 15 March, 2023 . The company has fixed price band of the IPO at ₹133 to ₹140 per share. The company aims to raise ₹154.98 crore from its public offer.

A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue comprises 100 company shares. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE

Labelkraft Technologies Limited

The initial public issue (IPO) of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd, is set to open on 13 March, 2023. The offer would close on 15 March, 2023 . The company has fixed the price band for the 8.64 lakh shares on offer at ₹55 per share to mobilize ₹4.75 crore.

The minimum application is to be made for 2000 shares and in multiples thereon, thereafter. The shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company is engaged in the business of providing barcode code solutions, catering to many different segments of industries. Hem Securities is the lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Quality Foils (India) Limited

The initial public issue (IPO) of Quality Foils (India) Ltd, is set to open on 13 March, 2023. The offer would close on 16 March, 2023 . The company has fixed the price band for the 7.54 lakh shares on offer at ₹60 per share to mobilize ₹4.52 crore.

The minimum application is to be made for 2000 shares and in multiples thereon, thereafter. The shares will be listed on NSE SME Emerge.

The company is engaged in manufacturing and is an exporter of cold rolled stainless steel strips or coils and stainless steel flexible pipes. Khambatta Securities Ltd is the sole lead manager and the market maker and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd

The initial public issue (IPO) of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is set to open on 14 March, 2023. The offer would close on 17 March, 2023 . The company has fixed the price band for the 38 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each at price of ₹146 per share to mobilize ₹55.48 crore.

The minimum application is to be made for 1000 shares and in multiples thereon, thereafter. The shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company is engaged in the business of providing advertising services offering advertising media services. Shreni Shares Pvt Ltd is the sole lead manager and the market maker, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd

The initial public issue (IPO) of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is set to open on 15 March, 2023. The offer would close on 20 March, 2023 . The company has fixed the price band for the 2050800 equity shares equity shares of ₹10 each at price of ₹99 per share to mobilize ₹20.30 crore.

The minimum application is to be made for 1200 shares and in multiples thereon, thereafter. The shares will be listed on NSE SME Emerge.

The company is engaged in the business of of production, processing and marketing of high-quality hybrid seeds, pesticides and others. First Overseas Capital Ltd is the sole lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue.