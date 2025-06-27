Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Globe Civil Projects IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Globe Civil Projects Ltd received stellar demand from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding time has ended, investors now focus on Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalise soon.

The public issue was open from June 214 to June 26, and Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment date will be fixed soon and is likely today, June 27, while the IPO listing date is expected to be July 1. The equity shares of Globe Civil Projects will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment soon. Once the Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment is out, the company will then credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders.

Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status can be checked online on the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Globe Civil Projects IPO registrar.

In order to do a Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Globe Civil Projects IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Globe Civil Projects Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Globe Civil Projects IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Globe Civil Projects Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP Today Globe Civil Projects shares are witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium. According to stock market experts, Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP today is ₹19 per share. This means that in the grey market, Globe Civil Projects shares are trading higher by ₹19 than their issue price.

Considering the Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Globe Civil Projects shares would be ₹90 apiece, which is at 26.76% premium to the IPO price of ₹71 per share.

Globe Civil Projects IPO Details The mainboard IPO opened for public subscription on June 24, and closed on June 26. Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment date is likely today, June 27, and the IPO listing date is likely July 1. Globe Civil Projects shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹119 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares, at the IPO price band of ₹71 per share.

Globe Civil Projects IPO was subscribed 86.04 times in total as the issue received bids for 100.94 crore equity shares as against 1.17 crore shares on the offer, as per NSE data. The public issue was subscribed 53.72 times in the retail category, 99.76 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 143.15 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

MEFCOM Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager of the Globe Civil Projects IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.